Bulgaria’s BTV takes Scandi crime trio

BTV Media Group in Bulgaria has picked up three Swedish crime dramas – Conspiracy of Silence, Maria Wren and Honour – from Scandinavian distributor Eccho Rights.

Conspiracy of Silence centres on a former weapons dealer forced into exile who returns to Sweden on a quest for vengeance. The series premiered on Viaplay in September 2018 and was produced by Brain Academy and directed by Charlotte Brändström.

Crime series Maria Wern tells the story of a Stockholm detective who starts anew on the quiet, idyllic island of Gotland, where a series of high-profile murder cases make it difficult for her to change her life. The series was produced by Warner Bros and broadcast on TV4

Honour follows four talented female lawyers defending victims of abuse and women that were forced into prostitution only for a secret from their past to threaten everything they have worked on.

Swedish actress Sofia Helin developed the series alongside Alexandra Rapaport, Julia Dufvenius and Anja Lundqvist, who also star. The series is produced by Stockholm-based production company Bigster with a second season already in production.

Nicola Söderlund, managing partner at Eccho Rights, said: “Scandi drama continues to enjoy enormous popularity around the world and we are very content to bring these outstanding titles to Bulgaria. The Balkans are very interesting for us not only in terms of sales but also looking at the developments in original programming from the region.”