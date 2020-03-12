Brown Bob set for US expansion

UK indie Brown Bob Productions is expanding into the US by opening an office in New York and has promoted a former NBCUniversal producer to run it.

Gillian Hourihan is changing roles with the factual specialist to become development producer of Brown Bob US.

She will be tasked with expanding the US business, developing and pitching content to networks and digital platforms as well as forming new collaborations.

Hourihan previously worked in Brown Bob’s London office and prior to that was a producer at NBCUniversal. During a 10-year career she has developed, cast and produced features, formats and reality TV shows including Made in Chelsea.

Brown Bob is known for its high-volume, returnable, fixed-rig factual shows such as Inside the Ambulance, which UKTV renewed for two more seasons on its W network earlier this week.

In the UK, Brown Bob Productions is led by joint CEOs Nicki Gottlieb and Jacqueline Hewer, to whom Hourihan will report.

Nicki Gottlieb, CEO and and co-founder of Brown Bob Productions, said: “We have now produced 15 series over the last few years using our bespoke rigs and we are delighted that we can now build our capabilities in the US and bring our expertise to American networks.”