BritBox president, CEO Sriraman to exit

Soumya Sriraman is standing down as president and CEO of BBC Studios and ITV’s joint-venture streaming service BritBox in the US and Canada.

Soumya Sriraman

Sriraman will exit the JV, which specialises in bringing UK content to North American audiences, at the end of the month with new leadership to be announced in the coming weeks.

Sriraman is described as a key architect in building and launching BritBox, which has achieved 1.5 million subscribers in the US and Canada to date.

She is also responsible for commissioning and executive producing several shows for the service, including The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco with Rachel Stirling and Julie Graham, and There She Goes, starring David Tennant and Jessica Hynes.

BritBox also delivered the live telecast of Harry & Megan: The Royal Wedding to North America under Sriraman’s watch.

In a joint statement, Rebecca Glashow, president of BBC Studios Americas, and Martin Goswami, group strategic partnership and distribution director at ITV, said: “Soumya is a trailblazer. Her experience, leadership, and thorough knowledge of British content has been the perfect fit for BritBox. We thank Soumya for her passion and commitment in leading the BritBox team and shaping the service into what it is today.”

Sriraman said: “I have enjoyed writing every minute of the BritBox story – from imagining it six years ago to building and growing it. I am so proud of my team who has worked tirelessly to exceed all expectations. I am grateful to the leadership at the BBC and ITV for their stewardship on this journey and I now look forward to my next chapter.”

Previously, Sriraman served as exec VP of franchise and digital entertprises at BBC Studios Americas, where she expanded consumer-facing activities for BBC brands including Doctor Who and BBC Earth.

Prior to joining BBC Studios, Sriraman was president and CEO of Palisades Tartan, an independent film brand, where she spearheaded several Academy Award-nominated and winning films, relaunched the Tartan brand, and expanded its distribution footprint globally.

Clive Whittingham
Clive Whittingham 06-10-2020 ©C21Media

