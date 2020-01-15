Britannia to rule on Sky again

Comcast-owned European satcaster Sky has renewed its historical drama series Britannia for a third season in the UK.

The series, which airs on Sky Atlantic and OTT platform Now TV, stars David Morrissey, Mackenzie Crook, Annabel Scholey and Eleanor Worthington-Cox.

Created by writer Jez Butterworth alongside Tom Butterworth and James Richardson, Britannia is produced by Vertigo Films in association with Neal Street Productions.

The second season launched in November last year. The plot follows a Roman invasion of Britannia, a mysterious land led by warrior women and powerful Druids.

Season three was commissioned by Zai Bennett, Sky’s MD of content, and Cameron Roach, director of drama. Gabriel Silver is the executive producer for Sky.

The next run will be written by Jez and Tom Butterworth, produced by Rupert Ryle-Hodges and executive produced by Vertigo Films’ James Richardson, Neal Street Productions’ Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris and Nicolas Brown with Jez and Tom Butterworth.

International distribution is being led by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

Sky has recently pledged to more than double its investment in original drama, comedy and documentaries through Sky Studios, the commissioning and production arm it launched last year.