Blue Ant bags ITN’s royal factual

Canadian distributor Blue Ant International has acquired a slate of factual entertainment content from ITN Productions in the UK, led by a package focusing on the British monarchy.

The distributor will take exclusive worldwide rights to documentaries and series including a package of 20 one-off docs that present fresh perspectives on the British royal family.

Originally commissioned for Channel 5 in the UK, the royal docs include William & Kate: Too Good to be True? (1×60’), Harry & Meghan: Two Troubled Years (1×60’/1×90’), Diana: A Mother’s Love (1×60’), Diana’s Last Summer (1×60’), Diana: Queen of Hearts (1×60’),How Diana Changed Britain (1x 60’) and Prince Harry: The Troubled Prince (1×60’).

Blue Ant International has also picked up the rights for ITN’s Iconic British Biographies, which includes four shows that currently have working titles: Winston Churchill (6×60’), Admiral Nelson (1×120’), Isambard Kingdom-Brunel (1×120’) and The Real Lawrence of Arabia (1×120’).