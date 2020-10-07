Blend launches VR, AR marketplace

Blend Media, the UK virtual reality (VR) outfit backed by the co-founder of Maker Studios, is launching a VR and augmented reality (AR) market that connects brands and businesses with creators.

Blend Market is an immersive marketplace dedicated to connecting clients with skilled creators in AR, VR, 3D and mixed reality.

The launch follows a beta phase during which more than 700 brands and immersive technology creators signed up to the service, including global media platforms, publishers, music labels, film studios and professional services firms such as Deloitte, LADbible and Bill Kenwright Ltd.

The platform’s mission is to make immersive content, creators and solutions accessible to everyone.

Blend Media founder and CEO Damian Collier said: “Immersive technology, or ‘extended reality’ as it has become known, is an exciting, high-growth industry, with an explosion in hundreds of thousands of skilled creators. However, it is also a sector that is highly fragmented and, as such, requires an effective means of connecting.

“That’s why we first built our VR content licensing platform, which has been a market leader since 2016, and why we’ve now built and launched Blend Market, to facilitate working relationships between businesses wishing to incorporate immersive solutions into their workflows and the creative professionals that can execute on those ambitions on a global scale.”