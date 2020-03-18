Blakeway takes on Henry VIII for C5

UK broadcaster Channel 5 has commissioned a drama documentary series about Henry VIII from Zinc Media’s Blakeway Productions.

Henry VIII: Man, Monarch, Monster (3×60′) will explore how the Tudor king “changed from a clever, handsome prince full of promise into an overweight, paranoid multi-married monster.”

Blakeway Productions has produced a number of historical docs for Viacom-owned Channel 5 in the past, including Tony Robinson’s History of Britain, Queen Victoria & Her Tragic Family, Diana: 7 Days that Shook the World and Egyptian Tomb Hunting.

TCB Media Rights is distributing the series internationally.