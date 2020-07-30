Black Beauty gallops to Disney+

Disney+ has acquired global rights to a contemporary film adaptation of Anna Sewell’s classic 19th century novel Black Beauty, produced by German prodco Constantin Film and JB Pictures.

Black Beauty centres on the titular wild mustang, born free in the American West. As she is rounded up and taken away from her family, Black Beauty’s story intertwines with that of a teenager who is similarly grieving over the loss of her parents, and the two develop a bond.

The adaptation was written by Ashley Avis, who also directs. The film is produced by JB Pictures’ Jeremy Bolt and Constantin Films’ Robert Kulzer. Martin Moszkowicz, Edward Winters and Jon Brown serve as executive producers.

Black Beauty is set to premiere on Disney+ later this year. It stars Mackenzie Foy (Interstellar) as Jo Green alongside Iain Glen (Game of Thrones), while Oscar winner Kate Winslet provides the voice of Black Beauty.