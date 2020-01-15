Big Bang Media brings in CEO

The founder of Mediapro Studio-owned Big Bang Media in Spain is stepping down as director, with his duties to be taken over by Mediapro Group veteran Carmen González.

González has joined Big Bang Media as CEO from Telemadrid, where she was general director of audiovisual content.

The move sees her return to Mediapro Group, where she worked for many years at prodco Globomedia and her roles included director of the R&D and projects department.

Big Bang Media was set up in 2009 and specialises in adapting international formats as well as developing in-house content, such as Perdida (Atresmedia), Caronte (Mediaset) and Casados a primera vista (Antena 3).

Alberto Carullo, former director and founder of Big Bang Media, will continue to be associated with Mediapro Studio, the company said.

Big Bang Media added Carullo “passes the baton to González as the company faces fresh challengers after a decade of milestones for the production company.”

Mediapro Studio currently has a global investment of €200m (US$222m) in 34 series, including The Head, I’m Alive and Locked Up, and has offices in 36 countries.