Beyond Rights unveils post-merger slate

UK-based distributor Beyond Rights has unveiled its content slate following its merger with TCB Media Rights and launched a virtual ‘pitchroom’ to present it to buyers.

Beyond Rights, which recently settled its top team following the merger, will be launching its autumn slate to buyers during Mipcom Online+ via the Pitchroom platform developed by i2i Media.

The service involves webcam meetings and allows for the simultaneous presentation of a wide range of assets, including digital catalogue pages, videos and presentations.

The combination of TCB Media Rights and Beyond Distribution will see more than 300 hours of unscripted and kids’ programming launch on the international market this autumn.

This includes Pooch Perfect (8×60′), the competitive reality series for dogs and their owners which is also available as a format, and Edges Unknown (7×60′), from 4East Media, which follows two survival experts as they take on history’s toughest jobs, such as logging and ranching.

Beyond is also shopping Sex Unlimited (5×60′) from UK factual production company Barcroft Studios, part of Future, which looks at the unorthodox side of people’s sex lives.

Embarrassing Sex Stories (1×90′), from Gobstopper TV, sees people share their sexy escapades, while Sugar Babies (1×60′), from Transparent TV, provides an eye-opening look at both sides of the ‘arrangement’ in the hidden world of sugar dating.

Leading the kids’ slate is Turbozaurs (56×6’/26×12′), created by Caramel & Co Animation Studio, an animated preschool series featuring a team of friendly and helpful dinosaurs who can transform themselves into machines to undertake rescue missions.

Kate Llewellyn-Jones, CEO of Beyond Rights, said: “From primetime entertainment and reality to history, true crime and kids’, our new programming clearly reflects our strengths in the marketplace and our ambition to work with and represent the best producers from around the world, both third-party and within our own group.”