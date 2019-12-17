Please wait...
Beyond on board to sell Zeze Zebra

Children’s CGI series Zeze Zebra

London- and Sydney-based Beyond Distribution has boarded Keyframe Studios’ recently launched preschool animated series Zeze Zebra as a distributor.

After debuting at Mipcom in October, Keyframe has so far sold Zeze Zebra to broadcasters and platforms including Israeli children’s channel Hop!, BT Kids and streaming apps Hopster, Kidoodle and Ketchup.

Beyond Distribution will now use its international network of contacts to sell the series elsewhere.

Zeze Zebra is a 20×2′ CGI series aimed at two- to four-year-olds. Each episode features a well-loved children’s nursery rhyme led by Zeze Zebra and her friends – a hippo, flamingo, sheep, rhino and Zeze’s grandpa – with an individual narrative behind every episode combining education and activity.

