Beyond offers Barcroft’s Sex Unlimited

UK factual production company Barcroft Studios, part of Future, has joined forces with Beyond Rights to distribute a set of films that look at the unorthodox side of people’s sex lives.

The 5×60’ docs follow a variety of characters and explore how their unconventional approach to sex enhances their lives, complements their relationships and also offers contemporary business opportunities.

Beyond Rights, formed earlier this year following Beyond International’s buyout of TCB Media Rights, holds exclusive worldwide rights to the films, excluding the UK and US, and is distributing the project as a docuseries titled Sex Unlimited (working title) as part of its autumn slate.

The exec producer for Barcroft Studios is Peter Wyles. The films have received a commission from an undisclosed UK broadcaster.

Peter Wyles, Barcroft Studios’ director of programmes, said: “These films aim to answer questions about the non-vanilla world of sex that viewers would love to ask but have never had the opportunity to. They feature a number of inspiring and colourful characters and we are delighted to tell their authentic and astonishing stories.”

Beyond Rights confirmed its post-merger top team last week, while founder Sam Barcroft announced he was stepping down from the company that bears his name in September.