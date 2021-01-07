Bell Media vets exit amid restructure

Several long-serving Bell Media executives, including president of content and programming Mike Cosentino, are leaving the Canadian broadcast group as part of what the company called a “streamlining.”

Also departing are senior VP of original programming Corrie Coe, president of distribution and pay Tracey Pearce, VP of Bell Media Studios Nanci MacLean and VP of regulatory affairs Kevin Goldstein.

Consentino, Pearce and Coe were part of the furniture at Bell, having been with the group for more than two decades.

Meanwhile, Bell Media Quebec president Karine Moses is moving to become senior VP of content development and news.

The moves follow the departure of president Randy Lennox at the end of the year, and the promotion of Wade Oosterman as his replacement. The company said the exits were part of a streamlining as it focuses on its on-demand service Crave TV amid rising competition from streamers.

Consentino oversaw programming for the flagship CTV and CTV2 networks as well as CTV Drama, other branded channels and Crave TV originals. Coe developed and produced programming for the company’s cablenets and Crave TV.

MacLean’s remit is being taken on by VP of radio and local TV Dave Daigle. Justin Stockman is stepping up to VP of content and programming for English-language TV.