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Recognising the best in global scripted creativity through one of the most highly regarded awards shows in the business. Click here to see the 2025 winners!

Recognising the best in global scripted creativity through one of the most highly regarded awards shows in the business. Click here to see the 2025 winners!

Behind the Curtain

This session, produced in association with FRAPA, the global association for the formats industry, explores three of the most surprising format success stories and the lessons still being learned from them. How a French chatshow did what the genre almost never does: travel to over 15 countries in just two years. How a Japanese show about everyday entrepreneurs generated over US$1bn in investment around the world. How a British quiz was commissioned for primetime in three major territories before it had even aired at home.