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Behind the Curtain

This session, produced in association with FRAPA, the global association for the formats industry, explores three of the most surprising format success stories and the lessons still being learned from them. How a French chatshow did what the genre almost never does: travel to over 15 countries in just two years. How a Japanese show about everyday entrepreneurs generated over US$1bn in investment around the world. How a British quiz was commissioned for primetime in three major territories before it had even aired at home.

Behind the Curtain

OUTLINE:

Introduction and Panel Introduction

  • Athena Witter introduces herself as the founder of Engine Pop, a creative and commercial IP studio.
  • She explains the focus of the session on how businesses are changing in the creator economy.
  • Panelists include John Eastman, Amy Parker Williams, Leon Harlow, and Rubina Pabini.
  • Athena frames the discussion by asking each panelist to share insights about their businesses and the industry.

Leon Harlow on Talent and Ownable Space

  • Leon Harlow discusses YMU’s focus on talent and creators, representing well-known names like Ant and Dec, Graham Norton, and Davina McCall.
  • He emphasizes the importance of owning audience and distribution, using Fern Cotton as an example of building a diverse revenue stream through social media.
  • Leon introduces the concept of “ownable space,” citing Megan McKenna’s success in the gluten-free niche.
  • He highlights the shift from a transactional fee-based model to owning content and products for maximizing commercial upside.

Amy Parker Williams on Digital First Commissioning

  • Amy Parker Williams explains the shift in digital commissioning from scrappy beginnings to a more premium approach.
  • She emphasizes the importance of proximity and intimacy over spectacle, focusing on cultural fluency and casting.
  • Amy discusses the intentionality behind choosing talent with intersectional layers to create inclusive narratives.
  • She shares examples of successful digital commissions that resonate with audiences based on emotional storytelling.

Jana on Creative Ville and Digital Content Shifts

  • Jana introduces Creative Ville, a startup within a wider media group, and its focus on direct-to-audience strategies.
  • She discusses the economic shifts in digital content, moving away from direct-to-audience models to more integrated brand strategies.
  • Jana reflects on the heyday of Snapchat and the need to adapt to new ways of making money in the digital space.
  • She highlights the importance of leveraging the group’s resources to find audiences and attention in a competitive market.

Rubina Pabini on ITN Production’s Digital Division

  • Rubina Pabini discusses the launch of ITN Production’s digital division and its focus on leveraging the company’s archive.
  • She explains the expansion of YouTube channels and the commissioning model for digital products.
  • Rubina highlights the importance of finding new niches within the archive and reinventing content for new audiences.
  • She shares plans to launch new YouTube channels and experiment with memberships to engage dedicated audiences.

Amy Parker Williams on World Building and Data-Driven Strategies

  • Amy emphasizes the importance of presenting ideas that can fly across multiple platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.
  • She discusses the significance of entry points and the need for detailed pitches that include thumbnails, titles, and social media strategies.
  • Amy highlights the importance of turning passive viewers into active fans through engaging content and strategic distribution.
  • She shares examples of successful digital commissions that deepen trust with audiences and scale content across different formats.

Leon Harlow on Community Building and Proof of Concept

  • Leon discusses the importance of community building in the entertainment ecosystem, using James and Foo as an example.
  • He emphasizes the value of a deeply engaged fan community that can drive commercial success.
  • Leon highlights the role of social media in proving formats and building audiences before pitching to media owners or streamers.
  • He shares examples of talent and creators who have successfully scaled their content through social media and community engagement.

Jana on Brand-Safe and Brand-Unsafe Content Strategies

  • Jana discusses the focus on brand-safe and brand-unsafe content areas, such as true crime and brand partnerships.
  • She emphasizes the importance of building distribution muscle and demonstrating success on platforms.
  • Jana highlights the need for flexibility and nimbleness in building teams and adapting to new opportunities.
  • She shares plans to launch a new podcast that leverages the group’s resources and expertise in PR and media.

Rubina Pabini on Innovation and Platform-Agnostic Content

  • Rubina discusses the importance of platform-agnostic content that can be adapted for different platforms.
  • She emphasizes the role of the television department in developing ideas that can be scaled across platforms.
  • Rubina highlights the importance of expertise in packaging and distributing content for different platforms.
  • She shares plans to experiment with new formats and leverage the archive for innovative content.

Panel Discussion on Success and Future Plans

  • The panel discusses the challenges and opportunities in the hybrid digital and traditional media space.
  • Amy emphasizes the importance of having all departments in the room before greenlighting content to ensure a cohesive strategy.
  • Leon highlights the need for community building and the value of a deeply engaged fan community.
  • Rubina discusses the importance of innovation and experimentation in the digital space.
  • The panel concludes with a discussion on the future of content creation and the evolving landscape of the creator economy.

TRANSCRIPT:

Click here to download full transcript.

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C21 reporter 18-06-2026 ©C21Media
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