Be-Entertainment brings in sales manager

Belgium-based format distributor Be-Entertainment has hired an international sales manager and international sales coordinator as it expands its team.

Simone de Pruyssenaere de la Woestyne joins Be-Entertainment, which was formed two years ago, as international sales manager.

The exec has worked as an independent sales agent for many years for various prodcos, as well as for distributors such as Nordic World and Magnify Media, while also working briefly at distribution company Absolutely Independent.

In her new role at Be-Entertainment, de Pruyssenaere de la Woestyne will focus on all sales activities in Scandinavia, Central, Eastern and Southern Europe and Latin America.

Karen de Schutter joined the group recently as international sales coordinator, transferring from DPG Media, which owns Be-Entertainment.

Gepke Nederlof, Be-Entertainment’s MD, said: “Since the start of Be-Entertainment, just over two years ago, we have been able to establish a strong basis in order to bring more Belgian titles to the international market. By adding more experienced members to the team, we are more than ready to take the next step and I am looking forward to continuing to build and grow together.”