BBC2 reveals more V&A secrets

BBC2 in the UK has recommissioned Secrets of the Museum, which offers a behind-a-scenes look at the art, design and performance exhibits at London’s famous Victoria & Albert (V&A) Museum.

The series will return for a 6×60′ run, produced by Blast! Films, as part of the UK pubcaster’s Culture in Quarantine initiative, launched to bring arts and culture into the homes of the nation under lockdown.

With doors to museums across the country shut, audiences will once again be invited into the V&A, which is home to more than 2.3 million objects spanning over 5,000 years of human ingenuity.

The V&A’s collections include fashion, photography, sculpture, ceramics, architecture, theatre and performance.

The series follows the work of the curators, conservators and technicians whose job is to preserve and care for priceless objects.

Emma Cahusac, commissioner for BBC Arts, said: “As we begin the year under lockdown, I am proud that Culture in Quarantine continues to give our viewers access to culture, with this new series of Secrets of the Museum revealing more about the objects and the people who care for them.”

The show was commissioned by Cahusac for BBC Arts and BBC2. Catey Sexton is series producer and director and the executive producer for Blast! Films is Alistair Pegg.