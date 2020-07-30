BBC to air German WW2 docuseries

UK pubcaster the BBC has picked up a factual series focusing on Berlin at the end of the Second World War from German distributor Autentic Distribution.

Berlin 1945 (3×50′) tells the story of the German capital in the year the war ended through the eyes of those who experienced it: the German population and Allied soldiers. The series originally premiered on German broadcaster ARD to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

The docuseries was produced by German prodco Zero One Film in coproduction with Bauderfilm and regional broadcaster Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg.

Autentic Distribution is in charge of the worldwide distribution of Berlin 1945 and has already sold it throughout Germany, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe and China.