BBC Studios renews Fudge Park deal

BBC Studios (BBCS) has renewed its partnership with Fudge Park Productions, the company founded by The Inbetweeners creators Iain Morris and Damon Beesley.

The agreement will see BBCS continue to work with Fudge Park to develop and distribute the UK prodco’s development slate globally over the next three years.

Recent Fudge Park productions include White Gold, Ill Behaviour, #HoodDocumentary and Enterprice. Its most recent title is The First Team, a six-part series for BBC2 that was written and produced by Morris and Beesley, starring Will Arnett (Arrested Development).

The commercial arm of the BBC has had a distribution and development deal with Fudge Park since it was set up by former Bwark Production directors Morris and Beesley in 2015.

Jonathan Blyth, director of comedy at BBCS, said: “Iain and Damon have a unique talent in making audiences fall in love with, and fall about laughing at, a host of unlikely protagonists – from double-glazing salesmen, budding entrepreneurs and (not quite) football mega stars. Their well-drawn out characters and the worlds they inhabit have led to series airing from the US to Russia.”