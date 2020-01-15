BBC Studios rejigs in EMEA

BBC Studios is consolidating its Europe, Middle East and Africa distribution businesses and has appointed Nick Percy as executive VP of the merged operation.

Percy was formerly responsible for BBC Studios’ Western Europe business, having also previously held positions including executive VP of Northern Europe, VP and general manager for Central and Eastern Europe and director of business development and digital.

He starts his new role as executive VP of EMEA on April 1, when the new operation will formally launch, and will be based at BBC Studios’ London office.

Paul Dempsey, president of global distribution at BBC Studios, said: “Nick is a highly talented leader with a deep understanding of the market and a great track record. Consolidating our EMEA distribution business under his leadership will simplify our regional approach and make us more agile.”

BBC Studios added that it is in discussions with Grant Welland, executive VP of Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, about a new role within the company.