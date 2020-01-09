BBC Studios plants shows on CW Seed

CW Seed, the free, ad-supported digital network from US broadcaster The CW, has struck a licensing agreement with BBC Studios (BBCS) for more than 200 episodes of scripted content.

CW Seed has acquired the second-window, non-exclusive streaming rights to 14 series from BBC Studios, including titles such as The Intruders, Atlantis, The Secret of Crickley Hall, Bedlam and Sinbad.

James Corden comedy Gavin & Stacey, The Fades, the original House of Cards, plus Robin Hood, Primeval, Bleak Old Shop of Stuff, Hyperdrive, The Deep and Married Single Other will all become available to stream on CW Seed later this month, with more rolling out in February.

CW Seed features more than 1,000 hours of free, curated and ad-supported programming with original series including I Ship It, Constantine: City of Demons, Vixen and Freedom Fighters: The Ray.