BBC Studios names One Show boss

BBC Studios Production has appointed Rob Unsworth as head of daily topical programme The One Show.

Unsworth has led the factual team at BBC Studios’ Salford base since 2016, producing shows including Rip Off Britain and Watchdog Live for BBC1.

He began his production career as a researcher on the BBC’s Holiday series, working on productions such as Blue Peter, Rogue Traders and The Hampton Court Palace Flower Show before becoming editor of Watchdog between 2006 and 2010.

He then worked as an advisor in editorial policy before taking leadership of the current affairs team in Manchester in 2011.

Unsworth will take up his new role in the new year, replacing Sandy Smith, who left after almost a decade earlier this year.