BBC Studios hires LA sales head

BBC Studios, the commercial arm of the UK pubcaster, has hired former Paramount Pictures exec Dina Vangelisti to lead its content sales operation in LA.

Vangelisti has been appointed executive VP of content sales for BBC Studios Americas based in LA, tasked with establishing new partnerships and growing existing ones with customers for content sales and coproductions across global platforms and US networks.

Vangelisti will report to Rebecca Glashow, president of BBC Studios Americas since April last year.

Vangelisti previously led the Domestic Television division at Paramount Pictures Worldwide, where she developed key business strategies for the global sales team with key digital platforms and broadcasters.

Prior to Paramount, she held senior leadership roles at First Look Studios, ABC/Fox Family Channel and CBC International Sales.

The appointment rounds out Glashow’s executive team as she prepares BBC Studios’ US operation for the next stage of growth.

Glashow said: “When I joined BBC Studios, one of my top priorities was to structure the business for future growth by fortifying our coveted content sales and coproduction business.

“Dina’s proven leadership capabilities and deep-rooted connections to the Los Angeles creative community are exactly what BBC Studios needs to take our partnerships to a new level.”