BBC Studios hires four for comedy unit

BBC Studios (BBCS) Production has bolstered its comedy unit with appointments from Douglas Road Productions, Hat Trick, Kudos Film & Television and Merman.

Madeline Addy and Tom Jordan have joined the team, which is led by head of comedy Josh Cole, as executive producers, while Sarah Linton has been hired as senior development producer and Kenny Tanner has been named as development producer.

Addy joins BBCS from Sir Lenny Henry’s indie Douglas Road Productions, where she was development executive, overseeing productions to be released next year.

She was previously head of development at comedy indie King Bert Productions, where she created the David Walliams comedy-drama vehicle Cinderella: After Ever After for Sky1 and oversaw commissions including Frank Skinner on Muhammad Ali for BBC1 and Malory Towers for CBBC.

Jordan arrives at BBCS from Hat Trick, where he developed and made comedies for broadcasters including the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Amazon and Sky, as well as a number of radio comedies for BBC Radio 4 and Audible.

He recently made BBC1 sitcom Warren, starring Martin Clunes. Jordan started his career in the BBC comedy entertainment department, working on panel shows including Have I Got News For You.

Focusing on comedy drama, Linton joins from Kudos, where she was development executive and worked on projects including Two Weeks to Live for Sky.

Previously, she was script editor on shows including Killing Eve for BBC America and BBC1, The Halcyon (ITV), Lucky Man (Sky) and Downton Abbey (ITV). Linton also worked at Carnival Films across productions including The Worricker Trilogy, Dracula and Whitechapel.

Tanner joins from Merman, where he spent three years and was the assistant producer on BBC2 series There She Goes, starring David Tennant and Jessica Hynes. He also worked across the development of projects including Motherland (BBC2).

Prior to this, KEnny worked on comedy productions including W1A (BBC2), Outnumbered (BBC1) and Toast of London (Channel 4).

Cole said of the new hires: “They bring with them fine comic minds and a passion for nurturing and unearthing brilliant talent and stories. I know they will play key parts in shaping an exciting and ambitious future at BBC Studios.”

BBCS Production’s recent productions include Good Omens, written by Neil Gaiman for Amazon, and Apple TV+ comedy drama Trying, which marked the tech giant’s first British commission.

Other recent productions include Charlie and Daisy May Cooper’s comedy This Country, the latest season of Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton’s anthology series Inside No. 9, Diane Morgan’s directorial debut Mandy for BBC2, and a third season of sketch show Famalam for BBC3.