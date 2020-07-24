BBC returns to Paradise filming

BBC drama Death in Paradise has resumed production on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, making it one of the first British single-camera dramas to restart filming since lockdown.

The BBC1 crime drama is in production on a 10th season, produced by Red Planet Pictures.

The prodco has worked with industry bodies, other production companies and the BBC to develop a detailed Covid-19 protocol, implementing safety measures including social distancing, face coverings and temperature and Covid-19 testing to minimise any risk of infection.

There is also a full-time Covid-19 supervisor on set to make sure the protocols are being implemented correctly and the latest guidance is incorporated into the policy.

Returning to the island to reprise their roles are Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker, Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, Tobi Bakare as DS JP Hooper and Elizabeth Bourgine as Mayor Catherine Bordey.

Red Planet Pictures joint MD Alex Jones said: “Like every other production company, we have faced huge challenges to get to this point, so we are delighted to be up and running again and extremely grateful to everyone who has helped us get this far, not least the people of Deshaies and the region of Guadeloupe for their assistance.

“The safety of our cast and crew – as well as our friends in Guadeloupe – is the most important thing to us and our policies have been designed to protect everybody whilst still delivering an amazing series for our 10th year.”