BBC heads to Borderland with Perkins

UK pubcaster BBC1 has commissioned a travelogue series focusing on the US-Mexico border, with former Great British Bake Off presenter Sue Perkins fronting the show.

Borderland (2×60’) will see the British host travel 2,000 miles from the Pacific Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico to meet people on both sides of the divide.

Along the way, Perkins will meet people who take pride in what both sides of the border have to offer, as well as families who have been separated by the border wall.

The series is produced by UK prodco Big Wheel Film & Television and is directed by Ben Rumney, with James Quinn and James Hayes exec producing. Banijay Rights is handling international distribution.

Perkins said: “Borderland is a journey through vibrant cities, steeped in culture and tradition, and some of the most spectacular landscapes in the world. This is a land of human triumph and tragedy, where heartbreak and hard lives share space with joy, celebration and endless surprises.”