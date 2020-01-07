BBC, Amazon pair up for Merchant comedy

The BBC and Amazon have teamed up again, this time for a comedy series from multi-award-winning writer and director Stephen Merchant (The Office).

The Offenders (working title, 6×60′) is a coproduction from BBC1 and Amazon Studios produced by ITV Studios-owned Big Talk (Mum, Cold Feet, Defending The Guilty) with Merchant’s shingle Four Eyes.

Originally created by Merchant and Elgin James, co-creator of US series Mayans MC, the series will premiere on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Amazon Prime Video in the US, Canada and Australia.

The US, Canada, and Australia deal with Amazon was brokered by Phil Sequeira of BBC Studios, which will handle global distribution.

It follows seven strangers from different walks of life forced together to complete a Community Payback sentence in the UK city of Bristol, where the show will be filmed.

The show is described as a mix of crime thriller, character study and state-of-the-nation commentary, with humour and heart.

The series was commissioned for the BBC by Charlotte Moore, director of content; Shane Allen, controller of comedy commissioning, and Kate Daughton, head of comedy.

Merchant, who also directs and co-stars in the series, said: “The Offenders is a long-standing passion project for me. My parents used to work in the Community Service world and I was always intrigued that the many and varied people they dealt with only had one thing in common: they’d committed a crime.

“Ever since The Office, I’ve loved finding ways to bring unlikely groups of people together and watch the sparks fly. As a writer I always include humour, but with The Offenders I also get to add drama, pathos, crime genre thrills and say something optimistic about the common humanity that unites us all, whatever our background.”

“The Offenders’ mix of light and shade, dark and comic, middle-class angst with inner-city grit, reflects the unlikely partnership of me and Elgin. I grew up in suburbia, whereas Elgin spent his early life building a national street gang until a police investigation landed him in prison. Despite coming from different sides of the tracks, Elgin and I share a love of convincing characters and authentic, engaging, human stories.”

The executive producers are Merchant for Four Eyes and Luke Alkin, Kenton Allen and Matthew Justice for Big Talk. Daughton is the commissioning editor for the BBC.

The lead director for the series is Merchant and the producer is Nickie Sault (The Virtues, World On Fire).

The BBC and Amazon have previously worked together on coproductions such as Fleabag, which this week won two Golden Globes, for Best Television Musical or Comedy Series and Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Television Series.