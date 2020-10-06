Banijay adapts Canadian format for France

Québécois scripted format 30 Vies (aka 30 Lives) is going into local production in France, after a deal between Montreal’s Aetios Production and Banijay-owned Fiction’Air.

The French adaptation will air on public broadcaster France 2 as a 6×60’ primetime series, produced by Fiction’Air and Banijay Studios France.

It is being directed by Elsa Bennett, Hippolyte Dard (Astrid & Raphaëlle, L’Art du Crime) and Slimane-Baptiste Berhoun (Mental), and stars Guillaume Labbé (Plan Coeur, Je te Promets). The show follows the lives a high-school teacher and their pupils.

The original series was created and produced by Aetios for French-language channel ICI Radio-Canada Télé, which aired it between 2011 and 2016 as a 660×22’ daily drama. The series was written by Fabienne Larouche.

In related news, Aetios said the format has also been acquired by undisclosed partners in Germany and Mexico, having previously been adapted by Brazil’s Globo TV as Malhação: Vidas Brasileiras in 2018. Banijay also has the rights in Flemish Belgium.

“It is with great pleasure that we learned of the launch of the shooting of 30 Vies for France 2. A proficient production team and a high-quality cast should ensure the success of this new offering for the French public,” said Larouche and Michel Trudeau, VP and producer at Aetios, in a joint statement.

Denis Leroy, head of scripted formats at Banijay Studios International, added: “In France, the show will tackle the life of today’s schools and teens – those who are actually building tomorrow’s world. Brimming with lots of personal stories, it highlights the day to day for teachers and teens.”