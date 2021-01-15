Bad Robot hires Agbaje for animation

JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot has brought in John Agbaje, previously director of animation and development at US cablenet FX, as its first senior VP of animation.

Agbaje will report to Hannah Minghella, president of film, and work across the company’s film and television groups on animation projects.

These include recently announced animated short The Boy The Mole The Fox & The Horse, based on Charlie Mackesy’s book, and upcoming feature Oh The Places You’ll Go!, based on the Dr Seuss book.

Agbaje joins Bad Robot from FX, where he was responsible for developing television projects across animation and live-action, working on shows such as Cake and Dave.

“John’s arrival marks an exciting new chapter for Bad Robot. With his taste, passion and creative vision, we are thrilled to further our animation ambitions and expand the landscape of our storytelling,” said Minghella.

Agbaje added: “At its best, animation is a direct tap into a creator’s imagination. I’m excited to bring my perspective as an artist and an executive to this visionary company as we take the medium of animation to even more diverse and surprising places.”