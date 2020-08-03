Azteca, Deezer create music series

NEWS BRIEF: Mexican broadcaster TV Azteca has partnered with online music streaming service Deezer to launch a weekly music talkshow called TV Deezer Live.

The show will be hosted by local influencers Gabriela Rodríguez, Marco Tostado, Nashla Aguilar and Ivanna Dacont and will showcase the latest music from Mexico and around the world. Deezer’s own editors will feature on the series to discuss local music trends, while emerging Mexican talent will also be performing live.