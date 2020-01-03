AXS content comes to UK’s Showcase TV

UK network Showcase TV will air four hours of music and entertainment programming from sibling US cablenet AXS TV each week.

Both Showcase and AXS are owned by Anthem Sports & Entertainment, which acquired the latter in September last year.

AXS shows that will now air on Showcase include Rock & Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar, celebrity interview series Tom Green Live and rock ’n’ roll countdown show The Top Ten Revealed. They will air for two hours on Wednesday and Friday nights.

Showcase, which is available in the UK on Sky, Freesat and online, is also the home of wrestling, MMA, boxing and combat sports channel Fight Network UK.