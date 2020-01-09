AT&T calls time on Audience Network

US cablenet Audience Network is being shuttered by its parent company, AT&T, and turned into a preview channel for the forthcoming HBO Max streaming service.

The channel, which rebranded from The 101 Network in 2010 and is home to original drama Mr Mercedes, was acquired by AT&T as part of its takeover of the net’s previous parent, DirecTV.

It will transition to a preview network for HBO Max, the streaming service from AT&T stablemate WarnerMedia, in the early part of this year.

Mr Mercedes wrapped its third season late last year and there has been no word on a fourth run.

The future of it and other Audience Network originals, such as Condor, You Me Her and Loudermilk, is unclear. Condor and Loudermilk have both previously been renewed for new seasons but neither have aired yet.

Originally launched as FreeView in 1999, the channel was known as The 101 Network from 2005 to 2010. The future of staff at the network will be decided at a later date, according to AT&T.