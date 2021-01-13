Asterix’s canine spin-off collars partners

A number of international broadcasters are on board the first TV spin-off from classic comic character Asterix, recently commissioned by France Télévisions.

Idefix & the Indomitables (52×11′) follows the adventures of Obelix’s beloved dog and his furry companions and is set in the year 52BCE.

International broadcasters already on board the show, which is aimed at five- to 10-year-olds, include M6 in France, Super RTL in Germany, Télé Québec in Canada and RTS in Switzerland.

LS Distribution, part of Mediawan Group, has agreed a worldwide distribution deal with the CGI-animated show’s producer, Studio 58, which is working with GMT Productions on the show.

Emmanuelle Bouilhaguet, MD of LS Distribution, said: “Idefix and his friends will add another incredible dimension to the amazing Asterix universe and we are confident our buyers, some of whom may already be fans of the comics, will embrace this gem of a series.”

The Asterix characters were originally brought to life by cartoonists and illustrators René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo 61 years ago.

Since then, the comic adventures have sold 385 million copies and been translated into 111 languages, whilst spawning 10 animated and four live-action movies, as well as video games and a French theme park.