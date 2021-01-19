Artico adds History Iberia content

Please wait...
NEWS BRIEF: Spanish distributor Artico Distribution has acquired more than 100 hours of programming from History Channel Iberia for distribution in France, Italy, Portugal, the Nordics, Eastern Europe and Latin America.

Titles covered by the deal include Gamer Sapiens (6×45’), Legendary Creatures (6×45’) and Templar Territory (6×45’), as well as original productions from Crime+Investigation and Blaze.

