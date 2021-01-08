Arrow adds to development team

UK-based factual prodco Arrow Pictures has appointed Katie Elmes as development executive.

Elmes worked most recently as a freelance development exec on shows including BBC2’s Our Coast and Channel 5’s London: 2000 Years of History.

Her previous roles included development exec at Big Wheel Film and Television, head of development for Blink Films and senior development exec at the BBC, Voltage and Nutopia. She takes up her new role immediately.

John Smithson, creative director at Arrow Pictures: said: “Katie is a very talented creative with a great understanding of the development process. She brings rich experience and is the perfect fit for Arrow Pictures. Our slate contains many ambitious projects and I am looking forward to Katie’s input on both these and future work.”

Elmes said: “I am looking forward to expanding my blue-chip factual experience into the feature documentary space. There is no better place to do so than at Arrow Pictures.”

London-based Arrow restructured into two labels at the end of 2018. Arrow Media now focuses on returnable factual series led by co-founder and creative director Tom Brisley and Arrow Pictures concentrates on feature docs and high-end factual specials led by Smithson.