ARD, PBS, ITV detect more Van der Valk

European detective drama Van der Valk has been renewed for a second season by ARD in Germany, PBS Masterpiece in the US and ITV in the UK.

ARD Degeto, along with coproducers Masterpiece and ITV, has co-commissioned the second season from All3Media-owned Company Pictures.

The second 3×90′ season is set to be filmed on location in Amsterdam next spring and will again be produced by Company Pictures with NL Film & TV coproducing.

Dutch public broadcaster NPO is also onboard, with additional financing by Netherlands Film Production Incentive.

The series stars Marc Warren (Safe, Mad Dogs) and Maimie McCoy (The Three Musketeers) and is written by Chris Murray (Midsomer Murders, Lewis).

It is inspired by the Van der Valk series produced by Thames Television in the 1970s and aired for five seasons on ITV up to 1992. It centres on the investigations of Dutch detective Piet Van Der Valk in and around the city of Amsterdam.

Distributor All3Media International has agreed deals for the first 3×90′ season with broadcasters in Europe including Discovery (Italy), France Télévisions (France), NRK (Norway), TV2 (Denmark), TV4 (Sweden), Croatia (HRT), Canal Cosmopolitan (Spain) and Okko for a pan-regional deal in the CIS region.

In Asia, NHK has acquired the title in Japan and ViuTVsix will air it in Hong Kong, while deals have also been signed with ABC (Australia) and Sky (New Zealand), DirecTV (Latin America) and BBC Global Channels (Africa).

Louise Pedersen, CEO at All3Media International, said: “The number of deals confirmed for Van Der Valk highlights the strong demand in Europe and beyond for two-hour detective dramas.”