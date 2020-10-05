Apple TV+ lines up more Snoopy

Global streamer Apple TV+ is celebrating the 70th anniversary of US cartoon strip Peanuts with a new animated commission: The Snoopy Story.

The 3×7’ series comes from the SVoD service’s exclusive partnership with Peanuts Worldwide and its parent company, kids entertainment group WildBrain, and will debut on the platform on February 5.

The toon is aimed at four- to 11-year-olds and follows Snoopy, sidekick Woodstock and their friends as they embark on new adventures.

The Snoopy Show will join Apple Originals such as Daytime Emmy winner Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10 and Snoopy in Space, both of which are from WildBrain and are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Charlie Brown first appeared in the comics pages of seven American newspapers back in October 1950. WildBrain acquired the majority of IP owner Peanuts Worldwide in 2017 and a year later sold a portion of its stake to Sony Music Entertainment.