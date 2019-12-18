Apple orders LGBTQ docuseries

Apple has ordered a documentary series about the LGBTQ movement and television from Emmy-nominated filmmakers Ryan White and Jessica Hargrave, and executive producers Wanda Sykes and Wilson Cruz.

Visible: Out on Television will debut in its entirety on February 14, exclusively on Apple TV+.

The five-part series investigates the importance of TV as an intimate medium that has shaped the American conscience, and how the LGBTQ movement has shaped television.

Combining archival footage with interviews with key players from the movement and the screen, the docuseries is narrated by Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Waithe.

Each hour-long episode will explore themes such as invisibility, homophobia, the evolution of the LGBTQ character, and coming out in the television industry.

The docuseries features never-before-seen interviews with the likes of Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Anderson Cooper, Billy Porter, Rachel Maddow, Don Lemon, Sara Ramirez and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

It is directed and executive produced by White (Ask Dr. Ruth, The Case Against 8, The Keepers). Hargrave, Cruz and Sykes also serve as executive producers.