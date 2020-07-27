Apple catches Werner Herzog’s Fireball

Apple has teamed up with acclaimed German filmmaker Werner Herzog and British volcanologist Clive Oppenheimer to develop an original feature documentary.

Fireball takes viewers on a journey to discover how shooting stars, meteorites and deep impacts have focused the human imagination on other realms and worlds.

The feature documentary is produced by Herzog’s regulator collaborator Spring Films, with André Singer and Lucki Stipetić serving as producers and Richard Melman exec producing. The title will be developed with the support of Sandbox Films.

Fireball follows Herzog and Oppenheimer’s previous collaborations on the Oscar-nominated doc Encounters at the End of the World and Emmy-nominated doc Into the Inferno.

The film will join an Apple factual originals slate that includes the soon-to-premiere Boys State, The Elephant Queen, Beastie Boys Story and Visible: Out on Television.