Ant & Dec’s DNA Journey bagged by BBCS

BBC Studios (BBCS) has acquired format rights to the factual entertainment series Our DNA Journey, from Voltage TV and Mitre Television, ahead of Mipcom Online+.

The commercial arm of the BBC will launch the format at the online version of the Cannes event following UK commercial broadcaster ITV’s recent commission for four more episodes of the show.

The format first aired as a 2×90′ special, coproduced by Voltage TV and UK presenting duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (aka Ant & Dec)’s independent creative business Mitre Television, in 2019.

It follows two celebrities who team up for an epic global adventure to uncover the family they never knew they had, using cutting-edge genetic tools and the expertise of world-renowned specialists.

The first two episodes followed Ant & Dec as they delved into their past and uncovered revelations that only their DNA could unlock. The show was ITV’s highest factual launch that year, with 6.2 million viewers.

BBCS will present Our DNA Journey to international buyers as part of BBC Studios Global Upfront on Mipcom Online+ on October 12.

The session will be hosted by BBCS creative director of formats Sumi Connock, who will be talking to Ant & Dec and Iain Thompson, the director of the UK production, about their experiences.

Connock said: “This format is the ultimate celebrity buddy road trip, packed full of exciting twists that only DNA can reveal. It has the potential to unlock fascinating stories from well-known faces around the world.”

Sanjay Singhal, CEO of Voltage TV, added: “This format is a winning combination of humour, intimacy, revelation and privileged access – the perfect vehicle for celebrity pairs to learn more about each other in a highly entertaining way.”