Anipen takes WildBrain into AR

UK multichannel network WildBrain Spark, part of Canadian network and studio WildBrain, has teamed up with South Korean augmented reality (AR) specialists Anipen for its first foray into the technology.

Characters from WildBrain’s Teletubbies and In the Night Garden and WildBrain Spark’s original Boy & Dragon will be brought to life through Anipen’s AR tech and made available within their AnibeaR app.

Through the app, users will be able to create short videos incorporating the characters in real-world scenes shot on their phones. The videos can then be shared via social media.

The project is in development and the characters are due to launch on AnibeaR in Korea, Japan, China, South-east Asia and Australia later this year.

Jon Gisby, MD of WildBrain Spark, said: “This is a ground-breaking project for WildBrain Spark as we use immersive technology to allow kids and families to create their own stories with our globally recognised characters. We are excited about the possibilities of AR and look forward to bringing our favourite characters to life through Anipen’s unrivalled technology.”

Anipen was founded in 2013 and developed an interactive AR content authoring engine. The AnibeaR app was developed and serviced in-house at Anipen.