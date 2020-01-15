Ample creates true crime division

US prodco Ample Entertainment has created a dedicated true crime division, hiring a veteran producer to lead it as senior VP of crime programming.

Tammy Wood has been appointed to head the new division, which has been created in reaction to continuing viewer appetite for the true crime genre.

Wood will oversee production of a number of series, including the third season of Murder in the Heartland and the second run of The Night that Didn’t End. She will report to Ample co-presidents Ari Mark and Phil Lott.

Wood specialises in the genre and has more than 15 years of industry experience under her belt, having produced content for outlets including All3Media, Animal Planet and 44 Blue Productions.

In a joint statement, Mark and Lott said: “As we rapidly expand our true crime portfolio, we could not think of anyone more suited than Tammy to lead the charge. Tammy’s production and post-production experience is simply unmatched in the genre. Her ability to craft story, her leadership skills and her commitment to quality makes her the perfect fit for this new role.”

The appointment comes after all Ample’s current series obtained second-season renewals. The company has almost 70 hours of programming on its slate, including Facebook Watch’s 9 Months and The Lost Gold of World War II for History, as well as new episodes of Could You Survive the Movies?.