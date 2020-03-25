Ameba adds Toonz content to platform

Canada-based kids’ streaming platform Ameba has added more than 300 episodes of shows from Indian prodco Toonz Media Group to its offering.

Under the deal, Toonz series Cat & Keet, Darwin & Newts, 3 Rabbits, Chai Chai, Emmie and Gummy Bear are now available on Ameba.

Tony Havelka, Ameba TV’s CEO, said: “There is such an enormous amount of great and entertaining international content available that hasn’t quite touched young North American audiences yet. We are so excited to bring this series of standout programming from Toonz Media Group to our own young viewing audience.”

Ameba is available in Canada and the US and has more than 8,000 titles in its library. The platform is currently being offered for free to viewers in response to the coronavirus pandemic.