Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > AmDoc exec director Nagan to exit

AmDoc exec director Nagan to exit

Justine Nagan will step down as executive director at American Documentary (AmDoc), the non-profit organisation behind US pubcaster PBS’s non-fiction strand POV, next year.

Justine Nagan

The Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning producer, who took up her role at AmDoc in 2015, will stay on until the spring when a replacement is named.

Nagan also served as an executive producer for POV, the longest-running independent documentary series on television, and America ReFramed.

Under her stewardship, the organisation and its work continued to gain industry accolades and critical acclaim, including Peabody Awards, news and documentary Emmys, including Best Documentary, and several Oscar nominations.

With guidance from an executive search company and input from staff, the AmDoc board of directors’ transition team is recruiting the next executive director to lead it through “a new period of dynamic change and growth,” it said.

Nagan was credited by Margaret Drain, chair of the AmDoc board, for “expanding the reach of American Documentary, including its digital and community outreach, developing new funding sources and maintaining the highest of profiles for the POV series in the world of independent documentary.”

Nico Franks
Nico Franks 09-10-2020 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:



Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

Japan’s Dangerous Wife moves to Korea BBC Studios hires four for comedy unit Disney's Snyder to head Battat entertainment Prince William goes to Mipcom with Drive Changing Rooms to return on Channel 4 Topic votes for Cinétévé's Parliament AmDoc exec director Nagan to exit C4 brings Quentin Blake's Clown to life Splash, Ananey dig up Family Rocks Tune in to C21FM’s 100th show from 10am today WildBrain partners on Cosmos-Maya toon Quibi to feast on Ten Ton Chum ITV, Spectrum prep ‘Hitchcockian’ drama Behan leaves Universal Pictures Oz Canadian giants commit to HireBIPOC Cineflix introduces Real Neanderthal Vuulr picks North American, Euro shows Munchies splits into formats, kids YouTube originals to amplify black voices Disney APAC boss Shankar to step down BBC3 pockets BET’s Twenties

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows