AmDoc exec director Nagan to exit

Justine Nagan will step down as executive director at American Documentary (AmDoc), the non-profit organisation behind US pubcaster PBS’s non-fiction strand POV, next year.

The Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning producer, who took up her role at AmDoc in 2015, will stay on until the spring when a replacement is named.

Nagan also served as an executive producer for POV, the longest-running independent documentary series on television, and America ReFramed.

Under her stewardship, the organisation and its work continued to gain industry accolades and critical acclaim, including Peabody Awards, news and documentary Emmys, including Best Documentary, and several Oscar nominations.

With guidance from an executive search company and input from staff, the AmDoc board of directors’ transition team is recruiting the next executive director to lead it through “a new period of dynamic change and growth,” it said.

Nagan was credited by Margaret Drain, chair of the AmDoc board, for “expanding the reach of American Documentary, including its digital and community outreach, developing new funding sources and maintaining the highest of profiles for the POV series in the world of independent documentary.”