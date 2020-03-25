AMC to strike up National Anthem

US cablenet AMC has greenlit musical dramedy anthology series National Anthem, created by writer and director Scott Z Burns (Contagion).

National Anthem is the first project to be greenlit under AMC Studios’ overall deal with Mark Johnson (Better Call Saul), who is exec producing the show.

The eight-part series tells the story of a middle-class mid-western family as they tumble down the ladder of American society, periodically bursting into song as they struggle to catch themselves.

T Bone Burnett is on board as music producer, with words and music by The Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn.

“National Anthem is a family drama with deep resonant things to say about the fragility of our country, our world and our planet. Plus… it’s a musical! In Scott’s genius hands this results in a hugely original, intense, funny and moving piece of writing,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and AMC Studios.