AMC nets enter Luxembourg

AMC nets enter Luxembourg

NEWS BRIEF: AMC Networks International has agreed a deal with Post Luxembourg to bring four of its entertainment channels to the Luxembourg telco’s IPTV platform, PostTV.

CBS Reality, Extreme Sports Channel, KinoweltTV and Outdoor Channel have all been added onto PostTV’s Entertain Me! channel. This is the first time the four channels have become available in Luxembourg.

27-07-2020

