AMC hires Lionsgate, WarnerMedia alumni

US cablenet operator AMC Networks has hired former Lionsgate and WarnerMedia execs for its programming division.

Dan McDermott joins AMC as president of original programming and co-president of AMC Studios alongside Stefan Reinhardt. He replaces David Madden, who left the company last year.

Based in LA, McDermott will be responsible for content creation across the entertainment group’s networks, including AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV, and AMC Studios.

McDermott most recently led the scripted partnership between Lionsgate and BBC Studios, a position he took up last year. Before that, he was a producer, writer and partner at Di Bonaventura Pictures Television, prior to which he worked at Fox and DreamWorks.

Meanwhile, David Beck has been appointed exec VP and head of programming strategy and business operations.

Beck will lead the entertainment group’s linear and digital programming strategy, scheduling and acquisitions group, and digital content and operations including AVoD, TVE and AMC Premiere. He will also manage certain brand and functional areas across AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV.

Beck was most recently exec VP of strategy and operations at WarnerMedia, before which he was chief strategy officer and chief ventures officer at TNT and TBS Networks.