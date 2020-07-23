AMC, CBS bag factual in Europe

Please wait...
Beautiful Baking With Juliet Sear

Broadcasters across Central and Eastern Europe, including AMC Networks and CBS Poland, have picked up a swathe of factual titles from UK sales house Cineflix Rights.

AMC Networks International Central and Northern Europe (AMCNI CNE) has signed a deal for a raft of home-renovation series for its Spektrum Home channels across Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The content includes seasons one and two of Property Brothers, seasons one to six of Brother vs Brother, Property Brothers: Buying + Selling, Property Brothers Double Down and Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House.

AMCNI CNE has also bought Ainsley’s Mediterranean Cookbook (10×60’) and Beautiful Baking With Juliet Sear (10×60’) for its TV Paprika channels across Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania and Moldova, plus season three of Rise of the Machines (10×60’) and the fourth season of Strip the Cosmos (6×60’) for its Spektrum channels in Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Meanwhile, Czech TV has acquired Rise of the Machines and Mayday: Air Disaster 20×60’), while CBS Poland has bagged Border Security: America’s Frontline (20×30’) for its CBS Action channel.

inigoalex
Inigo Alexander 23-07-2020 ©C21Media

