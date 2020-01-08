Amazon takes Spain back to Boarding School

Amazon Prime Video is set to develop an original Spanish thriller series titled El Internado: Las Cumbres.

The eight-part series is set in an isolated boarding school in the mountains and follows its problematic students as they embark on terrifying adventures in the mysterious monastery and forests that surround the school.

The series is a reboot of popular drama series El Internado (The Boarding School), which originally aired on Atresmedia’s Antena 3 a decade ago.

The new series is a copro between Atresmedia Studios and The Mediapro Studio, executive produced by Laura Belloso, Laura Fernández Espeso and Javier Pons.

El Internado: Las Cumbres will be written by a team comprising Ignacio Corrales, Sonia Martinez, Asier Anduenza, Sara Belloso and Abraham Sastre. Filming is set to begin in early 2020 in various locations in northern Spain.

Fernández Espeso, corporate and television director at The Mediapro Studio, said: “El Internado (The Boarding School) was the precursor in Spain of the current great successes of the television series. It broke molds in terms of production and distribution, amassed a huge fan base and launched a new generation of actors, many of whom are the stars of today.

“The launch of this new series, led by Laura Belloso and most of the original scriptwriters, revitalises the phenomenon in a moment of excellence for drama production in our country, with the challenge of reaching and conquering global audiences.”

El Internado: Las Cumbres is the latest Amazon original to join the SVoD service’s catalogue, which includes Spanish series The Heart of Sergio Ramos, Six Dreams and the upcoming releases of El Cid, Temperance and A Private Matter. The original series of El Internado is also available on Amazon Prime Video.