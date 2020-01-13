Amazon profiles soccer star Schweinsteiger

Amazon has greenlit a new documentary for its Prime Video service in Europe focusing on German Fifa World Cup-winning footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger.

German actor and film producer Til Schweiger is producing the doc through his prodco Barefoot Films and it will be available to subscribers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland later this year.

Schweinsteiger was at the centre of Germany’s 2014 World Cup victory and the doc will tell the story of his entire career, which included eight German league titles and a Champions League success.

Contributors will include legends of German football history such as Uli Hoeneß, Oliver Kahn and Karl-Heinz-Rummenigge.

Amazon has enjoyed success with sports profile docs on its Prime service. Last year it greenlit one on Spanish striker Fernando Torres to sit alongside All or Nothing: Manchester City, El Corazón de Sergio Ramos and Inside Borussia Dortmund.

It recently confirmed it was expanding the All Or Nothing series to cover Tottenham Hotspur’s 2019/20 season.