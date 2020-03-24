Please wait...
Amazon Prime removes paywall for kids

In the Night Garden can be watched for free on Amazon

Amazon Prime Video has made a selection of kids’ and family content available to watch for free in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The titles available for free to non-Prime members include Amazon original series such as Just Add Magic as well as content licensed from third-party studios, including Peppa Pig, In the Night Garden and Fireman Sam.

The move comes after the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in countries around the world closing their schools, meaning more children are at home during the day.

In related news, Big Bad Boo’s original series 1001 Nights has launched on Amazon Prime Video. Based on the famous tales, 1001 Nights targets viewers between the ages of six and nine and a family audience.

Nico Franks 24-03-2020 ©C21Media

